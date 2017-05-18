MIRPUR (AJK) - The persistent struggle of Kashmiri Scandinavian Council (KSC), Norway achieved another milestone as an interpolation on Kashmir conflict was tabled by Mr Knut Ariled Hareide in the Norwegian parliament.

Mr Knut Ariled Hareide is a member of the parliament and the current head of the Christian Democratic Party, sources said. The sources told this correspondent on telephone from Oslo on Wednesday that Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende is confirmed to make a policy statement in the parliament during interpolation on Kashmir conflict proposed on 23rd May 2017. An earlier debate was held in 2010 and again in September 2012 when the Norwegian parliament raised the issue of existence of unidentified mass graves in occupied Kashmir. In May 2013, interpolation entitled “Kashmir on the backdrop of withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in 2014” was submitted for a debate by the Chairman of the Norwegian parliamentary Kashmir Committee and Christian Democrat (KrF) Party leader Knut Arild Hareide, the sources added.

Knut Arild Hareide termed Kashmir a serious and unresolved conflict which makes the area highly militarised and thus creating the risk of war between two nuclear powers of India and Pakistan. He said that unresolved Kashmir dispute hampers the solution to other conflicts in the region and inflict violence, besides posing a serious threat to international security.

Knut Arild Hareide raised several pertinent questions in his interpolation. He asked Norwegian Foreign Minister, “What strategies Foreign Minister considers are suitable, and what initiatives will the Foreign Minister take to bring the two parties (India-Pakistan) into a process that could accelerate a peaceful solution to the conflict?” He suggested that the international community must engage more actively to find a solution to the Kashmir issue. Norway can preferably in cooperation with the Europe Union, the United States and other countries - examine whether the UN or other international forums can take initiatives to reduce violence and conflict levels, strengthen human rights situation, improve and pave the way for a peace process in Kashmir, he maintained.

Ali Shahnawaz Khan, Executive Director of the Kashmiri Scandinavian Council, Norway and leader of the Christian Democratic Party, lauded Norwegian Govt for Kashmir interpolation move in the parliament. He hoped that other European institutions and governments would also follow the suite and table the similar resolutions for human rights and right to self-determination which is the core value of the western civilization.

He said that EU Charter of Fundamental Rights contains rights and freedoms under six titles: Dignity, Freedoms, Equality, Solidarity, Citizens’ Rights, and Justice. Proclaimed in 2000, the Charter has become legally binding on the EU with the entry into force of the Treaty of Lisbon, in December 2009.

He stated that Norwegian Parliament had several times urged India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and resume negotiation process leading to the lasting solution to the conflict. The Kashmiri Scandinavian Council is an active lobbying group in the Scandinavia since 1994 founded by Mr Ali Shahnawaz Khan, a businessman who has a deep interest in peace and stability in all regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

MUST DINNER ON 20TH:Preparations for reunion-cum-annual dinner of the alumni of the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) are underway at brisk pace.

The event is scheduled to be held on May 20 here the varsity’s main campus.

According to the university management, the scheduled event is being arranged under the spirit to ensure the alumni’s due input in the ongoing speedy progress and uplift of the university.

Talking to this correspondent, MUST alumni coordinator and university registrar Prof Waris Jaraal said that under the dynamic leadership of MUST VC Dr Habibur Rehman (Sitara -e-Imtiaz), all the graduates of the MUST and the erstwhile UCET (University College of Engineering and Technology) will be brought together through the congregation. He said that all the old and fresh graduates of the university, serving in the country and abroad have been invited to attend the auspicious ceremony. Prof Waris pointed out that the event will open a new vista of reunion of all the old and existing graduates of the varsity besides providing an opportunity to walk down the memory lane through recollecting the old days of the varsity life. He also requested all the invitees/graduates of the MUST to confirm their participation in the scheduled ceremony through an e-mail message to alumnioffice@must.edu.pk.

He requested the alumni to confirm their registration by May 18 for attending the event. “Registration form can be down loaded from the website of the varsity http:/must.edu.pk/alumni,” he said, adding that for further information, one may contact him directly or through e-mail: alumnioffice@must.edu.pk.