Worth billions of rupees agreement had been signed by Pakistan and China in recent visit of Pakistani leadership to China said Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif today.

Talking to media at Lahore airport on return from a successful visit to China, he said, “The participation of all the four provincial chief ministers in One Belt One Road (OBOR) forum gave a positive message to the world.”

He said, “The forum is a great project for the wellness of humanity. Projects worth billions of rupees have been signed between China and Pakistan whose implementation will ensure success and development in the country.”

He pronounced that, “Beneficial talks were held with the recent Chinese leadership and other leaders. The chief minister said that the successful visit will augment Chinese investment in Pakistan.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab and north China’s port city Tianjin have signed two agreements to cooperate in teachers’ training, syllabi curricula and an innovation centre.

The agreements were signed between Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) of Government of Punjab Province and Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College and Tianjin University of Technology and Education.

Talking to media on the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif expressed his great expectations for the cooperation. He said, “Tianjin’s industrialization and vocational education were excellent, adding, to cooperate with Tianjin will promote the prosperity of Punjab and improve living standard of the people of Pakistan.”

Terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as core project to raise living standards in Pakistan, he said, “People between the ages of 16 and 30 make up about 60 percent in the whole country and they need to be trained to master some skills.”

He said, “Pakistan suffered from low employment and outdated industry for a long time due to a lack of adequate power supply, but now power projects constructed by China already working have brought hope to the country.”

“The friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than Himalayas and deeper than the deepest ocean. Our friendship is stronger than steel. Our friendship is sweeter than honey” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Tianjin Municipal Committee Li Hongzhong and Tianjin Mayor Wang Dongfeng met the Punjab Chief Minister and his delegation.

Li hoped both Punjab province and Tianjin will jointly participate in the CPEC construction, and strengthen an all-round cooperation and exchange in the field of commerce and trade, science and technology, vocational education and tourism.

Shahbaz Sharif appreciated Tianjin government’s warm reception, and said he would deepen the cooperation with Tianjin in the fields of vocational education, industrial park and textile industry.