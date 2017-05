CHAMAN: Afghanistan’s demand to evacuate Kali Luqman and Kali Jahangir rejected by Pakistan, the flag meeting concluded without any result. Both countries agreed to maintain ceasefire till a agreement is reached.

Bab-e-Dosti is closed for the 14th day after the Afghan forces attacked Pakistan’s census team in Chaman, which claimed 10 precious lives, and injured 46 persons on May 5.