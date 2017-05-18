Adviser to Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Thursday said Pakistan’s counsel had courageously presented Pakistan’s stance in International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The ICJ had given its point of view on Kulbhushan Jadhav case to get counselor access, he told media.

He said, "Pakistan’s security is so important and we have to maintain our fundamental sovereign right.”

Sartaj said that Pakistan would form a new team of lawyers on Kulbhushan Jadhev case in ICJ to present Pakistan’s stance vigorously.

Jadhav is under custody of Pakistan March 3rd, 2016, stated ICJ court. The court further mentioned that Pakistan wrote a letter to India for assistance for investigation process concerning Jadhav.

Earlier, India appealed to International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stay the death sentence Jadhav in Pakistan. On Monday, both Pakistan and India presented their arguments and stances regarding the case.

The ICJ reserved the verdict after hearing. “Pakistan shall inform the court of all measures taken in implementation of the present order. The court also decides that, until it has given its final decision, it shall remain seized of the matters which form the subject-matter of this order,” the order stated

Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan under allegations for heading terrorist network in Pakistan especially targeting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).