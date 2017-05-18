State’s Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said any reporting on the interim order of International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Kulbhushan Jadhav case should be done responsibly.

She was speaking at the anniversary of a private TV channel in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said sensationalising this issue by media will not serve the national cause.

She said Pakistan will vigorously fight this case without compromising on its national security.

The minister said Pakistan hired the best legal counsels in this case and any speculations in this regard are baseless.