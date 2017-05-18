Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on Thursday said it had withdrawn show-cause notice against News One.
The watchdog had issued the notice to the news channel on complaints anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood had made ‘defamatory’ remarks against Tariq Fatemi, a former diplomat.
Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria in a letter had asked Pemra to take action against New One.
طارق فاطمی نے "نیوز ون" کے خلاف پیمرا میں دائر شکایت واپس لے لی pic.twitter.com/bKYzIwSHZ7— Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) May 18, 2017