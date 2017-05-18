The crew members of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight (PK-785) stopped by UK authorities after recovery of heroin from plane at London Heathrow have returned home through flight PK-788.

According to reports, the captain of the flight [PK-785] had returned to Pakistan yesterday. The statements of the crew were recorded and later allowed to exit the airport.

Police in the UK said that a "quantity of heroin" was found on board a plane that flew to London from Pakistan.

No-one is under arrest following the discovery on Monday, but the aircraft was impounded on arrival at London's Heathrow Airport so it could be searched for several hours, British media reported.

The crew's passports were temporarily seized. The UK's National Crime Agency said that no arrests were made but enquiries were ongoing.