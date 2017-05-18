KAMALIA - A large number of Kamalia residents protested against the non-availability of doctors at Sardar Altaf City Hospital Kamalia, in front of Kamalia Press Club here on Wednesday.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards demanding the appointment of male and female doctors at the City Hospital.

Sardar Altaf City Hospital was built to provide the common people with healthcare by the government which is now empty. The protesters said that the Incharge Medical Officer had been transferred last week while the only female doctor appointed at the Sardar Altaf City Hospital has been on a 45-day leave for the last two weeks. The protesters called for the earliest appointment of doctors at the Sardar Altaf City Hospital Kamalia so that the underprivileged could benefit from the healthcare that the government had promised.