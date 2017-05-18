Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday claimed its detained social media activist was released on bail.

As per confirmation from @fawadchaudhry Salaar Khan, the detained #PTI supporter has been released on bail. Congratulations. — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 18, 2017

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had accused the government of exploiting the controversial Cyber Crime Law to detain his party activists.

Govt abusing Cyber Crime Law to politically victimise PTI social media activists by threatening/arresting them. Unacceptable in a democracy — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2017

Salar Khan, a PTI social media activist, had reportedly been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency from Quetta.