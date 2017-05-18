FAISALABAD-The District Development Committee has approved 34 uplift schemes costing Rs104 million for providing basic amenities to the masses in various sectors.

The approval of these schemes was given in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani. The meeting was attended by the officers of different national development departments. Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Saeed gave the details and the technical aspects of the development schemes.

It was informed during the meeting that the 33 schemes of roads would be completed under the Prime Minister’s National Development Program in different localities at a cost of Rs100 million while one scheme of road under CM Special Development Package would be constructed at a cost of Rs3.5 million.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani directed that the development schemes proposed by the parliamentarians under Prime Minister’s National Development Programme should be implemented swiftly for completing these schemes by end of June of current financial year for providing the benefits of the development schemes to the masses without delay. He stressed implementation of development schemes as per the specifications and urged upon transparent use of funds and ensuring good quality construction work.

He warned and said that the strict monitoring of the construction work would be carried out and action would be taken on poor construction work and delay in the schemes’ completion.

Boy tortured to death over petty issue

LODHRAN- A 10-year-old boy was tortured to death allegedly over a petty issue here the other day.

According to the City Police, Riaz Shah of Mauza Kot Lal Shah told the police that his son Hassan Shah, 10, was grazing his cattle near Barlab Canal. He said that his son’s pet dog that was accompanying him attacked the pet dog of Yaseen Joyia. It enraged Yaseen and he subjected his son to severe beating, he alleged, adding that the suspect fled away after locals of the area rushed for his boy’s rescue.

Riaz Shah said that he took his son to home and at night, he complained about pain in stomach at which he had him a soft drink. “He slept at night but was found dead in the morning,” he said.

The Lodhran City Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.