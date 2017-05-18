SIALKOT-Salam Airline, the newly established airline of Oman, has started its operation from Sialkot Airport. Its first flight landed at Sialkot international airport with 63 male and female passengers from Oman.

Later, the flight flew from Sialkot Airport to Oman with 123 passengers. The management and senior officials of the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) led by Manager Azkarul Haq, welcomed the passengers during a prestigious ceremony held at Sialkot airport. Salam Airline and SIAL mutually organised the ceremony.

The SIAL management thanked the senior officials of Salam Airline for starting its operation between Pakistan and Oman. On the occasion, the senior officials of Salam Airline including Mohsin Al-Baloshi, Waheed Al-Baloshi, Majeed Al-Qasabi, Saif Ali, Saad Al-Khadi, Umer Husani, Muneer Sadique and Nawaz Hussain said that Salam Airline will run three direct passenger flights in a week between Sialkot-Pakistan and Oman on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. They pledged to provide the world class aviation facilities for its customers through Sialkot international airport. The senior SIAL officials and leading people from the travel trade also attended the ceremony.

FUNDS: The Punjab government has allocated special development funds of Rs160 million for the early establishment of an international standard recreational park for public on more than 200 acres land at Head Marala near Sialkot. MPA Rana Muhamamd Iqbal said that Head Marala had been a famous picnic spot along the banks of River Chenab and there was a dire need of establishment of a recreational park there. He said that the construction work on the project would be started very soon.