High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore and Captain Faisal Javeed Sheikh, Commanding Officer PNS Zulfiquar and Mr. Nasrullah Khan co-hosted the reception last evening on board the visiting Pakistani vessel, Zulfiquar.

The ship is in Singapore on a week’s visit to participate in the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia- 2017. The Exhibition is part of a series of events planned by the Singapore Navy to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

Welcoming the guests, Capt. Faisal Javeed Sheikh thanked the Singaporean Navy and the people of Singapore for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to PNS Zulfiquar and its crew.

He said that maritime collaboration between the two countries in the form of regular interactions, visit of senior officers, training cooperation or participation in bilateral and multinational exercises and exhibitions will further strengthen the existing bonds of friendship and cordial relations between Pakistan and Singapore.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore jointly cut Pakistan- Singapore Friendship cake along with Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Commander Pakistan Fleet, Commanding Officer Capt. Faisal Javeed Sheikh and Senator Mian Attique, and MNA Nazir Bughio who were in Singapore in connection with a WTO workshop and attended the ceremony. A variety of Pakistani dishes, prepared onboard by Pakistan Navy Chefs were served in an impressive style to the guests.

The reception was attended by large gathering of guests which included Singaporean parliamentarians, diplomats, senior officers of armed forces, government officials, media, members of Pakistani community as well as officers of the High Commission of Pakistan.