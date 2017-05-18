President Azad Jammu and Khan, Kashmir Sardar Masood was called at Jammu and Kashmir House, Islamabad by Foreign Secretary Ms. Tahmeena Janjua today.

The Foreign Secretary assured the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir that Foreign Office and all Pakistan's missions abroad will continue to support the cause of Kashmir and highlight the gross human rights violations committed by Indian Occupation Forces on all international forums especially at United Nations and UNHRC.

Crimes against humanity in Indian occupied Kashmir have crippled lives of the people of Kashmir complained by the President. "Kashmiris were being killed, maimed, tortured and incarcerated with impunity. The occupation forces have been given immunity from persecution under any national and international law,” the President said.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the international community's apathy in the face of gross human rights violation is baffling. Lack of adequate response of International Community is emboldening India to continue this carnage.

He urged the United Nations to engage with India, Pakistan as well as Kashmiris in pursuance of UN resolutions to end killings of the innocent Kashmiris and to move the parties for dialogue and for lasting solution of the dispute.