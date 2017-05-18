ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Afghan envoy and lodged protest over the “detention” of two Pakistani embassy diplomats in Kabul, the foreign ministry said.

Pakistani sources in Kabul earlier told media in Islamabad that the two embassy members were “forcibly” taken by Afghan security officials when they had gone for shopping. Both were later released.

Reportedly, Afghanistan’s spy agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) took into custody Protocol Assistant Hassan Khanzada and driver Syed Muneer Shah along with their car from a stationery shop.

A Pakistani TV channel quoted sources as saying that the agency kept them in confinement for three hours, during which they were also tortured.

Both the men, after their release, reached the embassy and reported the incident, prompting Pakistan Foreign Office to summon Afghan envoy in Islamabad and lodge a protest.

“The Afghan Deputy Head of Mission (DHM) was summoned to the Foreign Office to lodge Pakistan’s strong protest over the incident...,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Afghan DHM was conveyed that it was a clear violation of the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations and also against the spirit of the brotherly relations between the two countries, the statement said.

“It was emphasised that such incidents undermined the constructive engagement which the two countries envisaged for strengthening of bilateral ties,” it added.

The foreign ministry urged the Afghan government to take immediate steps to ensure the security and safety of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and premises and to ensure that such incident will not take place in future.

The ministry didn’t identify the diplomats and offered no further details. There was no immediate comment from Kabul too.

Ceasefire at Chaman border

Officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to ceasefire at Chaman border, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

A flag meeting of the two sides took place in Chaman. The Pakistani side was led by the chief of Balochistan FC.

The statement said that the Afghan delegation asked Pakistani officials to move their troops out of Killi Jahangir and Killi Luqman “before proceeding for census”.

“Pak delegation maintained that Pak troops are deployed along international border on Pakistan side and shall remain there. Both sides agreed to maintain ceasefire till consensus is reached,” it added.

The border has remained closed after skirmishes killed dozens, with senior Pakistan Army General Amir Riaz telling reporters it would remain so “until Afghanistan changes its behaviour”.

The two countries also plan to use Google Maps to help settle the border dispute. “Officials from the geological survey departments of the two countries will conduct a survey, and they will also make use of Google Maps,” said a senior Pakistani security source in Islamabad who requested anonymity.

Google complies with local laws in certain countries that compel it to show borders in line with national demands. For instance, its Indian site shows the entirety of disputed Kashmir as controlled by India.

In Pakistan, however, the site shows the internationally recognised de facto border, the Line of Control, marked with a dotted line to denote it is disputed.

Pakistan last year began trying to harden the traditionally soft border with Afghanistan through trenching and fencing, but its efforts were met with hostility from Kabul. The so-called “Durand Line”, a 2,400-kilometre (1,500-mile) frontier drawn by the British in 1896 and disputed by Kabul.

Pakistan embarked on the enormous task of conducting its first census in almost two decades in March.

The fast-growing country is the sixth most populous in the world, with an estimated 200 million people, but has not held a census since 1998, despite a constitutional requirement for one every decade.