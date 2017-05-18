KAMALIA - Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for updating curriculum of schools and colleges to equip the students with quality modern education. The seminar titled “Islam, The Comprehensive Way of Life,” was organised by Hizbur Rehman Academy here the other day. Academy principal Syed Faraz Shah Qadri said that Islam is a peace-provoking and promoting religion and one cannot succeed in his life and hereafter until being adherent to the Islamic teachings.