SADIQABAD - Residents of various localities of Sadiqabad have been deprived of water for the last one and half month due to blockage of water supply.

Raees Zahid Elahi, Akhtar Somroo and other residents of the localities told the media that water shortage has left them unable to carry out their routine works. People at homes, mosques, offices, schools and other public places are faced with a great misery due to scarcity of water due to blockage. “The underground water is sour that cannot be consumed and the people have no choice but to buy water at high prices,” they expressed their anger. They regretted that no official of the administration and local governments bothered to resolve their problems despite repeated complaints. They demanded the Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman to rid them of the misery.

LAWYERS’ STRIKE: The Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) observed a strike which left litigants, coming from far-flung areas, faced with problems here.

Speaking to the mediamen, TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti said that the strike was observed against the government for not allotting place for lawyers’ chamber at Sadiqabad judicial complex.

Other office-bearers including TBA vice president Talib Bhatti, general secretary Jam Fakhruddin and spokesman Abdul Rauf Solangi told the media that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about three years ago at a cost of millions of rupees. But no place could be allotted for the lawyers’ chamber so far. They demanded the government to allot a suitable place for lawyers’ chamber at the judicial complex.