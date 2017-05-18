A five-year project aimed at economically empowering youth by providing sustainable livelihoods to 17,000 young people in district Layyah was launched at a local hotel on Wednesday. The event was organized by BARGAD - organization for youth development, with support from Oxfam in Pakistan.

Empower Youth for Work a multi-country project designed to economically empower young people from disaster prone communities in district Layyah in Punjab and district Jamshoro in Sindh by providing them with the opportunities to secure sustainable livelihood.

Under the project, BARGAD, Oxfam’s implementing partner in district Layyah, will be providing entrepreneurship and skill-based training as well as access to finance to 17,000 young people, of whom 70 per cent are girls between the ages of 15 and 24.

During this ceremony more than 200 youth participated from Layyah and Lahore. Panelists of the ceremony included Head of Strategy and Business Development, Punjab Skill Development Fund Ms. Aeyesha Gulzar; Deputy Mayor Mr. Waseem Qadir, Mr. Awais Malik, Additional project Director Punjab Implementation Unit Department of Industry Governemnt of the Punajb; Memona Arsalan Bhatti, Communication Specialist The Urban Unit, Malik Ahmad Ali Aulak, Ex. Minister Agriculture, Forest and Irrigation, Mr. Arshad Hafeez, president District Press Club, Layyah and Mr. Sardar Vickas Hassan Mokal, MPA (PML-Q).

Discussing the role of young people in Pakistan’s development, Mohammad Qazilbash, Country Director of Oxfam in Pakistan said, “While four million young people enter workforce every year in Pakistan, an estimated 60% of them are employed in low paid and unstable jobs. Youth is the energy that will determine the direction Pakistan will take. It is imperative that young people feel empowered in order to be able to influence the decisions that affect their lives while assuming their responsibilities as active citizens.” He assured the audience that Oxfam continues to prioritize supporting young people, in particular young girls, in becoming leaders and to ensuring that their roles in Pakistan’s society and the economy are adequately valued and recognized.

Under Empower Youth for Work project, a rural hub will be formed in Layyah, liaising youth with formal and informal job markets, multinational companies, Small and Medium Enterprises, Business Development Support Providers & private sector organizations.

Chief Coordinator, Prime Minister Youth Program Mr. Makhdum Adeel-ur-Rehman advised youth to not only benefit from opportunities presented through the project but also explore new horizons of economic development which ultimately leads to strengthen the economy of Pakistan. He emphasized that the beneficiaries of this project can be linked to the Prime Minister Youth Loan program.

Director General CM’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Government of Punjab Mr. Salman Sufi said it was encouraging to see how through this project young people especially young women residing in the rural areas of district Layyah will be empowered through entrepreneurial skills education to earn sustainable livelihood.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Department Mr. Nayyar Iqbal appreciated the project and mentioned that it is need of the hour that youth is introduced in the job market and new opportunities are created to economically develop youth of Layyah. This project of Bargad is a timely initiative thereby youth can explore new horizons of success.

Young people attending the event were excited by the opportunities that the project will bring for them and participated enthusiastically by sharing their ideas.

Oxfam in Pakistan is part of Oxfam international confederation of 19 independent non-governmental organizations across the globe. Oxfam in Pakistan works with young people and women, local communities, civil society and the government to promote social justice and equal rights for all. We campaign so that the voices of the vulnerable and marginalized people influence the local and global decisions that affect them.