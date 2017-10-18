KHYBER AGENCY:- Three personnel of the security forces including two officers sustained injuries in accidental explosion of hand grenade in Nangrosa, bordering area of Tirah valley of Khyber Agency. The official said that the hand grenade went off unexpectedly, wounding Captain Faisal, Lieutenant Ali and Sepoy Mehdi Hassan. The injured personnel were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Peshawar for medical aid, the official added.–Staff Reporter