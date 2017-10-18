SIALKOT-Forty percent of the children in Gujranwala Division are deprived of balanced diet due to unavailability of pure food, potable water and healthcare.

According to the health department officials, 10 children die due to non-availability of balanced diet in every 100 days in this region.

The officials added that the ratio of diseases in the children is very high in Hafizabad and Mandi Bahaud Din districts.

According to the 2017 National Population Census, the total population of the Gujranwala Division is 16.01 million out of which about 2.5 million people have been living under the poverty line, the official added.

Pakistan is the eighth biggest country of the world for producing the food but easy access of the people to the food items has become a great problem for the people of Pakistan.

Food experts were of the view that justified distribution of food could help overcome the menace of artificial shortage of food and the balanced diet.

According to the World Food Programme, six Pakistanis out of every 10 are suffering from food shortage and imbalanced diet.

The UNICEF reports revealed that the children suffering from food shortage under the age of five years would never become a complete man. These children would not be having tall height like their families' elders. They say that about half of the total population of Pakistan would not be having their tall height like their forefathers due to the imbalanced diets and food shortage in Pakistan during the next 15 years.

POLICE MAKE CLAIMS: The district police officer (DPO) announced to equip the police with the advanced IT equipment to update the online record of the notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) and hardcore criminals.

He stated this while talking to the newsmen at his office. The DPO added that at the first of the technology up-gradation plan, the advanced technology carrying mobile phones were being provided for all the police officers in Sialkot district. He said that latest mobiles would be helpful to keep and update the official record of the notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) and the criminals as well. He said that taking advantages of the advanced technology, the police officials would be able to ensure the early identification of the every accused and every vehicle (used in any crime or snatched, stolen from any part of Sialkot district).

He added that especially trained police officials were also being deputed at the Sialkot police's information technology (IT) department. He said that the special CCTV cameras have also been affixed in and around all the 27 police stations in Sialkot district for ensuring the easy access of the poor, needy and oppressed to the justice, besides, curbing the menace of the touts from these police stations.

He said that the security system of all the hotels and the rented places had also been made online in Sialkot district, which would ensure the security of the hotels and rented place here.

He said that the special police staff had also been deputed at all the 27 police stations in Sialkot district which would locate and trace out the actual owners of all the vehicles including motorcycles through their chesis and engine numbers.

He said that the DPO office will take the public feedback of all the calls being made to the Rescue 15. He said the senior police officials will seek the public feedback through the SMS and phone calls to improve the performance of the Rescue 15 in Sialkot district with active public cooperation.

He claimed to remove all the hurdles from the way of the online registration of the FIRs by the applicants at all the police stations in Sialkot district.