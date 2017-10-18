KASUR-Illegal dental clinics, being run by quacks, are not only risking public health but also mocking tall claims of the government regarding good governance and provision of quality healthcare, it has been learnt.

The report of a survey conducted by The Nation reveals that these dental clinics, being run by illiterate medical practitioners, are the main reason behind the spread of infectious diseases like hepatitis. During the survey, residents of different localities told this correspondent that illegal dental clinics are mushrooming in several areas of the district.

They said that these clinics are run by quacks who are ignorant of prevailing medical practise and lack requisite experience to treat patients. They just fleece the poor patients, they added. They blamed the Health Department negligence for the mushrooming of these illegal dental clinics.

The correspondent also approached medical experts who, seeking anonymity, raised a question "Will it be possible for a general physician to examine a patient with common symptoms of flue and fever without basic knowledge of medical science, leave alone dentistry which requires specialisation in the field?"

It is to be noted that majority of these clinics are being run in rural and backward areas of the district where people are poorly educated and obviously have no awareness about precautions necessary to be taken for treatment. So, they are easily befooled by the self-claimed dentists who fleece them according to their status. There is no check on illegal activities of these quacks despite government's tall claims of good governance.

The political, religious and trade organisations of Kasur district demanded the government take action against illegal dental clinics which they termed a menace for society.