ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to grab yet another wicket of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as Waseem Afzal Gondal, a former member Punjab Assembly and the younger brother of PPP senior leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, will part ways with the party and join the PTI on Wednesday (today), The Nation has learnt.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that Wassem Gondal along with his uncle Nazar Muhammad Gondal and other leaders, who have recently quit the PPP, including Noor Alam Khan, Murtzaz Satti and others will meet PTI chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence on Wednesday before making a formal announcement about joining the party. According to the sources, he has taken the decision in the wake of the PPP’s poor strategy and leadership’s non-serious attitude towards Punjab

The sources said that the PPP’s poor performance in the by-election in NA-120 Lahore was one the main reason behind leaving the party by Wassem Gondal.

Wassem Afzal won the MPA election in 2008 and he served in Punjab Assembly as an active member of the PPP.

His uncle Nazar Gondal convinced him to join the PTI, the sources said.

Nazar Gondal and his family also changed their political camp and joined the PTI a few months back. After Gondal joined the PTI, several other senior PPP leaders followed the suit and joined the PTI.

Talking to The Nation, Nazar Gondal confirmed that Waseem Afzal Gondal will announce his joining the PTI after a meeting with the PTI chief in Bani Gala at 4 pm Wednesday (today).

Waseem’s elder brother Nadeem Afzal Chan is considered as a close aide to PPP chairman and Co-chairman and he is serving as Secretary General PPP Punjab.

A senior PPP leader said that Waseem’s decision will be a setback for the PPP in Punjab because this family has roots in the masses. He said that Nadeem Chan is the only PPP leader who is in a position in upper Punjab to win the election on a PPP ticket.

The PPP leader said that PPP’s nine candidates secured more than 40,000 votes in the last general election but now only four leaders, Manzoor Watto, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were with the party while other five have left the party due to no clear party policy regarding Punjab.

He said that the PPP leadership and office-bearers were confused as who was leading the party, whether Zardari or Bilawal. He said that party affairs should be streamlined and centralized for a better coordination ahead of the next general election.

He claimed that several senior leaders of PPP Punjab were in contact with different political parties.

PPP Secretary Information Chaudhry Manzoor said that he was not aware of Waseem’s joining the PTI. He claimed that former PPP members, who have recently joined the PTI, were in contact with the leadership to join it again.

He admitted that the PPP leaders left the party because PPP was in crisis in Punjab which will be controlled soon.