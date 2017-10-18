The Peshawar APS attack mastermind Umar Mansoor is dead, confirmed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) spokesperson.

According to details, TTP has elected Usman Mansoor as their new Peshawar chief.

TTP through a statement sent to journalists through e-mail confirmed “Khalifa Umar Mansoor is dead and Khalifa Usman Mansoor will be replaced as the new commander for areas of Darra Adam Khel and Peshawar.”

According to sources, Mansoor got injured in US drone strike in Afghan province, Paktia carried yesterday. He was shifted to an undisclosed location by his accomplices after the attack where he succumbed to injuries.

According to Reuters, his real name was Umar Mansoor and the Pakistani Taliban say he masterminded this week’s massacre of 132 children and nine staff at a school in Peshawar - the deadliest militant attack in Pakistan’s history.

A video posted on a website used by the Taliban shows a man with a luxuriant chest-length beard, holding an admonishing finger aloft as he seeks to justify the Dec. 16 attack. The caption identified him as Umar Mansoor.

“If our women and children die as martyrs, your children will not escape,” he said. “We will fight against you in such a style that you attack us and we will take revenge on innocents.”

The Taliban said the attack, in which gunmen wearing suicide-bomb vests executed children, was retaliation for a military offensive carried out by the Pakistani army. They accuse the military of carrying out extrajudicial killings.

Mansoor had two brothers and spent some time working in the city of Karachi as a laborer before joining the Taliban soon after it was formed, in late 2007, said one commander.

His nickname was “nary,” a word in the Pashto language meaning “slim”, and he was the father of two daughters and a son, said another commanders.

“(Mansoor) likes to play volleyball,” said one of the Taliban members. “He is a good volleyball player. Wherever he shifts his office, he puts a volleyball net up.”