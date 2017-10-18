ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said that Pakistan is pursuing a proactive approach for achieving an agenda of enhancing cooperation in the areas of energy and connectivity, greater economic integration, addressing security issues and forging closer parliamentary relations with the regional countries.

This was deliberated during his separate meetings with the heads of parliamentary delegations of different countries, which included the speakers of Iran, Turkey, Oman and Belarus, and deputy chairman of China.

A statement issued by the Senate Secretariat says that meetings took place on the sidelines of the 137th IPU Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Rabbani said that the Asian region was being pushed towards turmoil and instability by western imperialistic mind as rise of Asia would crumble their hegemony.

“Asia is facing challenges for which we should not expect solution from outside and the Asian leaders have to put their heads together to search out solution to let peace prosper for the social and economic emancipation of the people of Asian region,” Rabbani stressed, while interacting with heads of parliaments from the Asian region.

He said that Pakistan was vehemently pursuing the agenda of regional cooperation and resolution of outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue instead of conflicts as war was not a solution to their problems.

Rabbani urged the regional parliaments to fully utilise their potential for promoting peace and harmony in Asia.

Parliamentary diplomacy is the best weapon, which can help in bringing the conflicting nations to the negotiation table, he observed.

Rabbani underscored more close collaboration among regional parliaments and focus on exploring avenues of cooperation in trade and economy for mutual progress.

He emphasised that the key to successful parliamentary cooperation lied in the acknowledgement of equal dignity, recognition of – and respect for – diverse forms of customs and traditions, and efforts to establish a culture-neutral context for dialogue that enabled communities to express themselves.

At the same time, cultural and social commonalities would also pave the way for boosting the regional economic cooperation, he maintained.

Global leaders from various countries appreciated chairman’s remarks and agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in various sectors.