FAISALABAD-The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has provided tremendous relief to overseas Pakistanis by resolving their complaints at earliest throughout Punjab under the directives of Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti stated while presiding over a meeting held to review resolution mechanism of pending complaints of overseas Pakistan in Faisalabad division.

He claimed that resolution ratio of oversees Pakistanis complaints in Faisalabad division is satisfactory which reflects strenuous efforts and missionary zeal of the divisional and district administration and the police department.

The OPC commissioner directed that meeting of the District Overseas Committee should be held twice a month, adding that minutes of these meetings should be uploaded on web portal of OPC on regularly basis. He emphasised said that expats complaints must be decided on purely merit and a comprehensive policy would be evolved in this regard.

Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha, RPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional DG OPC DIG Agha Yousaf, Chairman District Overseas Committee Faisalabad/MPA Azad Ali Tabassum, Deputy Commissioners - Salman Ghani, Mudassar Riaz Malik, Ayub Khan, Kashif Muhammad Ali, CPO Athar Ismail, DPOs of Jhang, TT Singh and Chiniot, Liaqat Ali, Usman Akram Gondal, Mustansar Feroz, Addl Commissioner Coord Mehr Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq, ADCR M Shahid, ACR Abdul Rauf, Member OPC Dr Wasim Nawaz and other officers also attended the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner informed that issues of expatriate Pakistanis are being dealt with on priority basis. He said that so far 245 applications of expats have been resolved and the rest of 203 complaints are under process regarding revenue, police and other different departments.

During the meeting certain complaints of overseas Pakistanis were came under discussion. On the occasion, the OPC commissioner directed the DCs to resolve the issues.

The District and police administration briefed the participants about pending cases of overseas Pakistanis.