Quetta - An accountability court on Tuesday extended for seven days the physical remand of former medical store department (MSD) additional director Dr Muhammad Yousaf Bizenjo and chief executive of the stents supplier company over irregularities in purchase of stents.

The main accused of Balochistan Health Department Dr Muhammad Yousaf Bizenjo, chief executive officer of private company Dr Muhammad Nosherwan Yar Khan and chief operating officer Ahmed Ali appeared before the Accountability Court Quetta-I judge Abdul Majeed Nasar.

The court accepting plea of the prosecutor extended judicial remand for seven days.

It will not be out of place to mention here that Muhammad Yousaf Bizenjo and officers of private company had procured stents for heart patients from a Netherland-based company in complicity with cut-rate prices whose value in local markets was upto 24,000 rupees.

The concerned officers had auctioned these stents in thousands with amount of Rs117,000 rupees, inflicting 10 million rupees loss on the national exchequer.