MULTAN-Concentrated efforts are needed to improve quality of food and boosting production to fight issues like low immunity against diseases and shortage of food.

Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), Prof Asif Ali underlined while addressing a seminar here on Tuesday.

The Food Science and Technology Department of the varsity organised the seminar in connection with World Food Day. The VC said that the country could earn foreign exchange by exporting food, provided it is produced while maintaining standards of developed world. He said that the MNSUA has been playing a key role in addressing issues being faced by the agriculture sector in South Punjab and it would help growers improve quality and quantity of their agricultural produces.

Speaking on this occasion, Mumtaz Khan Manais, member syndicate MNSUA, said that motive behind celebrating this day is to create awareness on the importance of food. "We should respect food and teach others including our children to respect this precious gift from nature," he emphasised added.

On the occasion, Dr Saeed Akhtar said that the world needs to prevent food from going waste as it would help decrease the widening gap between the production and demand. He said that quality addition in food industry is need of the hour.

Ch Saim Zulfiqar, CEO of a food industry, said that a big chunk of available foodstuff could be preserved by processing it which was also need of the current age.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana briefed the participants of the seminar on importance of balanced diet and good quality food. He disclosed that the food shortage could completely be eradicated from the world if just 25 per cent of total food spoiled every year was saved.

Chairman of Flour Mills Association Tariq Sarwar Awan, Dr Umar Farooq, Amir Hanif, Ehtashamul Haq and others also spoke on this occasion.

FREE METRO, SPEEDO BUS CARDS

The Punjab Government has announced to offer metro and speedo bus cards to the citizens for free.

Commissioner Multan Division Bilal Ahmed Butt disclosed on Tuesday that the provincial government has made the decision to facilitate citizens to avail speedo and metro bus services. "It is priority of Punjab government to provide maximum relief to the masses. This offer will help citizens enjoy world-class commuting services," he said. He declared that the free cards would be given through bio-metric verification system. He further revealed that a new route for speedo bus between Chowk Naag Shah and Aziz Hotel had also been added.

Before the announcement, the card was available at Rs200 which includes Rs130 card price Rs70 balance.