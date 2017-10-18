ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who reportedly visited Saudi Arabia on Monday, had an interaction with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Although there was no word from the ISPR about the COAS visit, media reports said that General Bajwa arrived in Saudi Arabia late Monday, where he called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, they have reported to have reviewed bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, particularly in the military field.

They also reportedly discussed issues of common interest between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials.

Gen Bajwa went on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia in December last year after assuming the office of army chief.