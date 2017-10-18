Police has arrested Mufti Qavi on orders of Session court in Qandeel Baloch's murder case. He was heading to Muzaffargarh when the police arrested him.

Earlier, Sessions court today rejected the bail request of Mufti Abdul Qavi and ordered the police to arrest him in Qandeel Baloch’s murder case.

Mufti Qavi’s lawyer had presented arguments in the case and applied for his client’s bail. Qavi appeared in the hearing conducted by sessions judge Chaudhry Amin.

The court reserved the verdict in Qandeel Baloch’s case. After resuming hearing, dismissed Qavi’s bail application and ordered the police to arrest him

During the hearing break Qavi left for home. Police have yet to arrest him.

Yesterday, Sessions Judge Ch Ameer Muhammad Khan extended pre-arrest bail of Mufti for one more day and adjourned the hearing till Wednesday (today). The hearing was adjourned due to absence of lawyer.