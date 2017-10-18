At least five killed and 10 injured in an explosion at Sariab Road area of Quetta, Balochistan.

According to media reports, the bomb exploded at Sibbi Phattak near police vehicle. At least 35 policemen were in the truck at the time of blast.

policemen are among the dead and injured.

The injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital. Security forces have cordoned the area off. Nature of the explosion is not determined yet.

It is second attack on police in Quetta within a week. On October 13, one policeman was martyred while three were injured in a gun attack.

While talking to media at site of blast, Balochistan Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that police vehicle was targeted around 8:25 am today.

"We have been fighting this war against terrorism and will keep on doing so til death of last terrorist," he said. "We are at front line of this war against terrorists."

The minister further stated that fronesic team from Lahore will come tomorrow to further investigate this incident. "Like previous incidents, we will find the facilitators behind this blast," he asserted.

Bugti reiterated that territory of Afghanistan is being used for attacks in Pakistan. "Our security forces have destroyed terrorist networks from here and now they plan their attacks from across the border," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed grief on the attack and ordered the authorities to provide best medical treatment on emergency grounds.

On August 12, a blast in Quetta killed at least 15 and injured 32 people, police said. Security officials said the explosion set on fire multiple vehicles at Pishin Stop in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

According to media reports, the injured were being shifted to Civil Hospital.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the nature of the blast couldn't be ascertained, adding that security forces might be the target.

Mineral-rich Balochistan, where Gwader is located, has been plagued for decades by a separatist insurgency and sectarian killings.