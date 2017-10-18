LAHORE - Farmers have ended their two-day protest demonstration after getting assurance from the Punjab government that their demands will be met soon.

The farmers led by Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Ch Anwar faction had marched towards Lahore on Monday morning from southern Punjab districts against the closure of three sugar mills in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh.

The protestors, however, were not allowed to enter Lahore as police blocked their way by placing containers on main highways.

Their sit-in continued at EME, a destination around one kilometre away from City’s main entrance point Thoker Niaz Beg, on Monday and Tuesday.

Farmers other demands included increase in sugarcane support price and formation of agriculture markets in every districts of Punjab where the growers could sell their products.

The Lahore High Court had ordered the transfer of mills from the southern Punjab to central Punjab districts where the units were originally established. The ruling Sharif family owns the mills.

Protesting growers state their sugarcane crop on thousands of acres will destroy if the mills were not allowed crushing this season.

They said that the court should at least allow mills start crushing for this season. The sugar mills across Punjab are likely to start crushing next month.

The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar faction claimed Sharif family itself arranged the protest to pressurise the court to withdraw its decision.

It said as many as 13 sugar mills are already located in southern Punjab districts enough to meet the demand of sugarcane growers of the area.

Yesterday evening, a team of Punjab government led by Law Minister Rana Sanaullah held talks with the protesting farmers and assured them that their demands will be met soon.