SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded eight passengers from a flight at Sialkot International Airport as they were aimed to flee abroad on fake visa and other documents.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that the FIA officials intercepted accused Usman for having fake visa documents for traveling to Azerbaijan and Ukraine via Dubai from Sialkot International Airport through airline Air Arabia's flight (G-9552).

Later, the accused informed the FIA officials that seven more passengers namely Nadeem, Idrees, Zeeshan Khalid, Asrar Aziz, Muazzam Maqsud, Irfan Anwar and Shahzaib Tariq were also travelling along with him. The officials also offloaded the other passengers from the aircraft and detained them.

Khalid Anees said that the agent/carrier had taken Rs.0.8 million from Usman, Rs0.2 million from Idrees, Rs0.2 million from Zeeshan Khalid, while the other persons were supposed to pay him their promised amounts of Rs1 million each for making fake visa and traveling documents after reaching their destinations in Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Portugal.

He said that agent Nadeem Akbar had booked the seven people in Rs0.8 million each for sending them to Europe via Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Portugal through Dubai. He said that the FIA had also recovered a big number of the fake visa stamps and fake visa residential permits of various European countries from the possession of the accused.

He added that the FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases. He added that the FIA has also arrested a notorious human trafficker accused Munir Butt from Amreekpur-Sambrial after raiding his Dera.

Less weight roti becomes costly

Most of the small hotels and Tandoors are selling less weight flatbreads at inflated rates in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Chawinda, Badiana and surrounding areas.

Most of the local people have lodged serious complaints to the administration against the overcharging but to no avial.

The district administration had recently fixed the weight of a flatbread as 100 gram at the rate of Rs8 for but neglecting these official rates, almost all the hotels and Tandoors are selling less weight rotis approximately 60 to 80 grams at the rate of Rs10 to 12 in these areas.

Local people said that they have repeatedly brought the practice into the notice of the local administration in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur, but it remained in vain. The district administration also remained unable to ensure early compliance of its orders regarding the weight and price of bread.

The perturbed people expressed grave concerns over the situation, alleging that the local price control committees were not playing their active and effective role to check the nasty practice. When contacted, the officials of district administration averted to give any comment on the issue.