MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal here on Tuesday said that the government was determined to eradicate terrorism and make defence of the country strong.

Addressing recruits of Rangers at their passing out parade, he said, "the terrorists are under siege and we will not sit still till ending terrorism."

He congratulated the new recruits on completing their basic training and induction in Punjab Rangers, Ahsan said, the new entrants in Rangers had completed their basic training but the process of their education would go on.

He said that the National Action Plan was an important component in fight against extremism.

"We have to stay determined and keep focus on the three guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We will have to keep an eye on our weaknesses and have to be proud of our successes."

The Minister said that Pakistan Rangers was playing an effective role in defence of Pakistan.

"We can foil every conspiracy with national solidarity, power of faith and discipline," he remarked.

Ahsan said martyred Captain Hasnain went beyond the call of duty and set a glorious example for others.

"We have to keep afloat the green flag of Pakistan and let nobody undermine integrity of Pakistan."

He said that protection of the borders of the country was a guarantee of well being in this world and the hereafter.

He told the Rangers that they were fortunate that Allah Almighty has given them opportunity to fulfil the duty of defence of the country.

"Those who spend sleepless nights at borders for the defence of the motherland are favourite of Allah Almighty."

The Minister said that in the last four years, the government defeated terrorism, ended energy shortages and stabilised economy and now "we have to make Pakistan an Asian tiger".

He said that peace and stability was imperative for progress in Pakistan.

The projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be a cause of prosperity and progress in the country and the region, he added.

The Minister said that, "the evil eyes of the enemy are on the projects of CPEC but these elements will not succeed in their designs."