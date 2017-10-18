MIRPUR (AJK)-Acting AJK prime minister Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan disclosed here on Tuesday that the local bodies elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir will be held in December this year.

Addressing a news conference at the PWD Rest house, Nisar said that the sitting government was very much serious for holding local bodies polls on time under the auspices of AJK Election Commission. He underlined that the civic polls were delayed because of the re-determination of the chief election commissioner after the induction of CEC Ghulam Mustafa Mughal as the judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He made it clear that the government had no intention to induct political heads as administrators in the civic institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir and instead the government was seriously contemplating to hold local bodies elections in AJK in December this year.

The acting prime minister said that merit and good governance were the top priorities of the government in the state-run institutions. All the necessary steps were being taken to equally benefit the masses across the liberated territory from the state resources, he said.

He said that the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider-led government took revolutionary steps for the uplift of AJK since it came into existence after June 2016 general elections. Referring to the “outstanding” performance of the sitting government, Raja Nisar said that it had highlighted state integrity and people’s interest on every forum.

He said that the future economic conditions of Azad Jammu Kashmir primarily rely on forests, tourism and hydropower projects. These projects will not only make AJK self-reliant but also earn revenue to ameliorate the life style of the common man in the liberated area.

Raja Nisar said that all the state-run institutions including Mirpur Development Authority will be made clean of the corrupt elements to translate the popular slogan of good governance into reality. He said that the issues-related to MDA including double allotments and appointments of the incapable under nepotism and political affiliations during the outgoing PPP regime would be removed from the offices to ensure the rule of law and principle of merit.

The acting prime minister asked the journalists to highlight positive aspects of the government through the best of their professional potential, intellect and pen. He said that the government believed in close liaison with the media.

Ex-minister Rukhsar Ahmed, Director General MDA Ejaz Raza and other senior officials of Mirpur district administration and heads of the nation-building departments were also present.