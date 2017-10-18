Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appeared for sixth time in front of accountability court in NAB references case against him for holding 'assets beyond the known sources of income.'

His lawyer, Khawaja Haris, however remained unable to appear before court. After hearing started, junior counselor requested the court to adjourned hearing till October 25th as Haris has gone abroad and will not be in the country for a week.

The junior lawyer also said that NAB can present their witnesses today and Khawaja Haris will cross-question them after he will be back.

Upon this NAB prosecutor objected and stated that statement of witness and cross questioning can only be done on same day. He further argued that Khawaja Haris is 'taking this case serious.'

The NAB prosecutor also said that Ishaq Dar can be given public prosecutor for this case.

After taking a break for 15 minutes, Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the case till October 23rd.