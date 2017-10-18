Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has challenged the arrests warrants of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against him in Islamabad High Court.

His lawyer Babar Awan submitted the application in the court. According to filed application, Imran Khan argued that ECP has issued warrants outside of its constitutional jurisdiction.

Last week, ECP issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in contempt case and ordered authorities to present him on October 26th.

According to details, the warrants are issued in case of Imran Khan's statement given on Karachi Airport in which he called ECP 'biased'. Imran Khan must explain his statement, ECP stated. The contempt of court application against Imran Khan was filed by Akbar S. Babar.