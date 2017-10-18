Lahore - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai said that the party chief Imran Khan had asked his supporters to throw acid on her face as soon as she came out with allegations against him.

She took to Twitter on Tuesday while participating in the online trend #MeToo, being used by women worldwide to speak up on being sexually harassed.

On Sunday, Gulalai tweeted that even though a committee was formed to investigate her allegations of sexual harassment against the PTI chief, he was refusing to turn up before it.

#MeToo started trending on social media on Sunday across the globe after American actor Alyssa Milano asked women to write MeToo as their status if they had ever been harassed, to show people the magnitude of the problem.