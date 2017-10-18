ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has sought a comprehensive briefing from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the newly adopted Elections Act 2017 and delimitation of constituencies in the light of the fresh census.

The committee meeting chaired by Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal also took up other agenda items one by one.

The committee considered the “The Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2016”. The ECP additional secretary informed the committee that subject clauses have already been incorporated in the Election Act, 2017. Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, the mover of the bill, withdrew it after the explanation.

The committee directed the ECP for a comprehensive briefing on the Election Act, 2017 at the next meeting.

The committee directed the ECP to brief the committee with regard to the delimitation process at the next meeting. The committee also directed the ECP to arrange training for returning officers and district returning officers. The committee was informed by the ECP additional secretary that 50 newly inducted officials would be joining the poll body shortly.

The committee also recommended that PIA management would be called to the next meeting to discuss the problems being faced by parliamentarians related to the national flag carrier.

The Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs briefed the committee about the functioning and working of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. He said that that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs was created in 2012 after the bifurcation of its business from the Ministry of Law and Justice. He said that Public Affairs and Grievance Wing was transferred from Prime Minister’s Office to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on June 11, 2013.

He said that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affair was playing a vital role amongst the organs of the state, namely, the executive and the legislature with the objective of holding sessions of Parliament, leading to smooth passage of laws, including summoning and prorogation of both the houses of the Parliament, introduction of bills, transmission of bills between the Houses and seeking assent of the president to notify enactments.

MNAs Malik Ihtebar Khan, Sheikh M Akram, Mian Tariq, Rasheed Ahmad, Ch Salman Haneef Khan, Ms Shazia Mubashar, Ms Arifa Khalid Parvez, Ms Belum Hasnain, Ms Shahida Rehmani, Dr Shazia Sobia, Ms Saman Sultana Jafri, Sayed Essa Nori and Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan attended the meeting.