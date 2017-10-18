ISLAMABAD - The military said on Tuesday that no drone strike has taken place in Pakistan’s Kurram Agency. “There has been no airspace violation along Pak-Afghan border in that area nor any drone strike took place in Kurram Agency.”

A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that military operations are being conducted in Khost and Paktia province of Afghanistan, opposite Kurram Agency.

During the last 24 hours, a number of air engagements have taken place in those areas inside Afghanistan with reports of heavy losses to terrorists, added the statement. It added the Resolute Support Mission, the coalition force operating in the country against the Taliban and Daesh, is sharing details about the operation within Afghan territory and the Pakistan Army is vigilant in its own area along the border area. After Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Afghanistan, coordination between forces of both the countries has enhanced, the statement added. A better security management will take both countries towards enduring peace and stability, defeating the common enemy.

At least 31 people have reportedly been killed in three drone strikes targetting areas near the Pak-Afghan border in Afghanistan over the last 24 hours.

PAKISTAN CONDEMNS ATTACK IN AFGHANISTAN

In a statement, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Afghan province of Paktia and expressed grief over loss of innocent precious lives and injuries.

“Afghans are our brave brothers fighting against terrorism with great resolve, he said and added “Through coordination and cooperation both countries shall defeat the common enemy for enduring peace and stability in the region.”

The foreign office also strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the police training academy in the Gardez city of Paktia province.

In a statement, the FO said: “We are deeply saddened and grieved at the loss of precious lives in the dastardly attack. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this brutal terrorist attack and to the government and the people of Afghanistan. We also pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded.”

It added: “Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirms its commitment for continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating this menace.”