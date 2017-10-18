At least one dead five injured following an explosion at a house adjacent to Sher Qalandar shrine.

According to rescue workers, a bang of explosion was heard in Mahmood colony near Imamiya colony, Ferozwala, a few kilometers away from Lahore, which resulted in flattening the building near the shrine.

It was not immediately ascertained what caused the blast. However, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Further investigation is underway.

*This is a developing story.