Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi says Pakistan's election as a member of UN Human Rights Council with two-third majority is a manifestation of the international community's trust in Pakistan.

In an interview, she said the world community has endorsed Pakistan's role in protecting human rights in the world body and on the globe.

She said Pakistan has an admirable record of promoting and protecting human rights.

The Pakistani envoy said this victory is a very clear message to those who want to isolate Pakistan.

The Permanent Representative said Pakistan is now able to play most effective role in this regard as a member of UNHRC.

Maleeha Lodhi said Pakistan will highlight the issue of human rights violations in held Kashmir before the world community.