On the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, Pakistan Army is organizing “Pakistan Rally” starting from 21st October to 31st October.

According to the ISPR statement, 300 jeeps and 500 motorcycles will participate in the rally.

150 antique cars and 23 motorcycle club will also be the part of the rally, the statement read.

This rally will start from Khanjrab to Gilgit and pass through Islamabad, South Waziristan, Quetta, and Karachi covering 3000km distance will end in Gawadar.