ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to work together for the shared objective of peace in the region.

This reiteration of commitment was made during a meeting between British Special Representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan Owen Jenkin and the National Security Adviser Lt General (r) Nasser Khan Janjua here at the NSA’s office.

Accompanied by British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, Jenkin and the NSA discussed matters relating to the security and stability of the region, and the recent developments in Pak-Afghan relations.

The envoy briefed the NSA about the situation in Afghanistan. He specially highlighted the positivity and optimism prevailing in Afghanistan since the visit of the Pakistan COAS there.

Jenkin acknowledged and appreciated the efforts and sacrifices Pakistan has rendered for the improvement of security situation of the region.

He urged both sides to build on the prevailing positive outlook to further consolidate peace in Afghanistan and ultimately in the whole region.

The NSA expressed satisfaction over the recent positive developments between Pakistan and Afghanistan and conveyed that Pakistan recognised the prevailing optimism very positively and more so as an opportunity to work together.

The COAS' visit to Afghanistan and the reciprocal warmth shown by Afghanistan have opened a new door to re-establish our cooperative framework to proceed further, he said.

The NSA deeply appreciated and acknowledged President Ashraf Ghani for presenting a cordial and cooperative outlook of his country.

“All we need is the positivity and confidence of the Afghan and the US governments. We should not be hurt anymore by the blame game. It is not by way of coercion but surely by way of a greater understanding that Pakistan wants to extend full cooperation to help seek peace and stability in Afghanistan. We understand that we have a common future with Afghanistan,” he added.

Talking to the envoy, the NSA reiterated that Pakistan and Afghanistan needed to resume and strengthen political, diplomatic, military and intelligence cooperative frameworks at all levels.

Jenkin said that the UK was keen to play a constructive role for the stability of the region and it was time to consolidate on that positive environment.

Responding to the remarks, the NSA said that Pakistan fully believed in peaceful coexistence with all the neighbouring countries and had always supported every initiative taken to achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is also keen to resolve all disputes with India to take this region on the path of prosperity and development, he said.

The NSA also emphasised that instead of winning war by way of vengeance, there was a need to end the miseries of Afghanistan and its people.

"We all should work together to seek the closure of the conflict in Afghanistan by political means," he added.