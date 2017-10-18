KHANEWAL-The Mian Channu City Police registered a theft case against a person, murdered some 17 years ago, exposing tall hollow claims regarding changing thana culture. According to the family, the Mian Channu City Police registered an (First Investigation Report) FIR against Muhammad Sadiq on charges of stealing goods worth Rs120,000, although he had died some 17 years ago and FIR of his murder was registered with the Talumba police. The police raided house of the deceased Sadiq for his arrest and forced his family members to present him.

Sons of the alleged thief said that the police are forcing them to produce his father who had passed away long ago. They feared that the police might implicate them in the case. They regretted that the FIR against their deceased father exposes the widespread negligence and inefficiency in the police department.

When contacted, the Mian Channu City Police SHO claimed that the FIR has been registered on someone's complaint, pointing out that may be the person nominated in the FIR might be another person having same name.

According to the prevailing police rules, an applicant requires submitting his application to the front desk officer and FIR is registered in the light of an inquiry to be carried out by the respective police officer. Locals said the FIR is a big question mark on the working of front desk officers and the government, instead of making claims, must focus on improving the police working procedure and efficiency.