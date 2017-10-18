ISLAMABAD:- The Islamabad police has received the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the contempt of court case. As per details, the warrant was received by Inspector General of Police Islamabad, which was sent to him by the ECP. The IGP forward the warrant to SSP Operations Islamabad for necessary action. The SSP operation would take necessary action on the warrant. –INP

It is to be mentioned here that the ECP had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt of court case against him for “repeatedly failing to appear for the hearing and for failing to send a written apology to the ECP for his absence in court”.

The ECP had ordered that the PTI Chairman be arrested and brought to the next hearing of the case filed by PTI dissident and one of the party’s founding member, Akbar S Babar, on October 26.