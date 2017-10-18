PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Secretary Behramand Tangi on Tuesday rejected possibility of electoral alliance with other parties in the province and claimed that the PPP would stage a clean sweep in the general elections in 2018.

Behramand while addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club criticised the incumbent provincial government for allegedly failing to fulfil its election promises.

He said that the people would reject PTI in the general elections due to its poor performance. The PPP leader also said that they would prove that the PPP was the largest political party in the country and the days were not far when it would get a thumping majority and form government at centre and the provinces as well.

He said that the PPP had always raised voice for the downtrodden segments of the society.

He said that the PTI-led KP government had failed in launching a single mega project in the province, which, he said, showed poor performance of the incompetent rulers. He also alleged that the PTI ministers and MPAs were making rampant corruption.

He also criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his politics and termed his politics as immature. “Imran Khan talked about reforms, but did nothing on ground for people. Khan is trying to illegally appoint Akbar Ayub as Chief Executive Officer of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation once again, which is ample proof of nepotism of the provincial government”, he said.

The PPP leader declared PTI chairman the biggest threat to the country. He asked Khan to take practical steps for bringing reforms in the province instead of blaming others. He also alleged that Khan was morally, ethically, professionally and politically corrupt leader, who, he said, introduced abuses in the politics.

In response to a query about the PPP chances in the by-election on NA-4 to be held on October 26, he said that his party’s candidate was contesting against the provincial and federal governments but in the general elections, the PPP would make a clean sweep.

