SADIQABAD-“It is our obligation to protect Khatme Nubuwwat belief.” It was stated by International Khatme Nubuwwat Movement Tehsil President Rana Sarwar Ejaz. Talking to media, he termed Khatme Nubuwwat the base of Islam. He demanded action against those who dared to repeal Khatme Nubuwwat clause from Election Bill. He called their attempt a ‘war against the belief.’ “All the Muslims in Pakistan are ready to sacrifice their lives for protection of Khatme Nubuwwat clause in Election Bill and Constitution,” he pointed out. He urged Ulema to play their due role to protect Finality of Prophethood clause from amendment.

ANJUMAN ARHTIYAN

The Anjuman Arhtiyan Ghalla Mandi is a trade not political organisation. All its office-bearers are united and determined to protect rights of members of the organisation.

Renowned businessman Ch Tahir Zia stated while talking to media here the other day. He praised all members of the organisation for taking part in its election held on October 12. “Polls are crucial for keeping an environment of peace and brotherhood in any organisation,” he pointed out.