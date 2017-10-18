MULTAN-Cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi appeared before a sessions court in connection with Qandeel Baloch murder case here on Tuesday.

Sessions Judge Ch Ameer Muhammad Khan extended pre-arrest bail of Mufti for one more day and adjourned the hearing till Wednesday (today). The hearing was adjourned due to absence of lawyer.

Later on, while talking to media, Mufti Qavi expressed his hope to get justice. He said that he would fully cooperate with the police and court in investigation process and would accept the verdict.

Mufti Qavi has been nominated in Qandeel murder case.

The social media celebrity was murdered by her real brother on July 16, 2016 in the name of honour. He was arrested by police and he confessed to his crime.