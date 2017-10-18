LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz met Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday and discussed the prevailing political situation.

According to party sources cited by various news agencies, the trio also discussed party matters with special reference to running the party affairs in the absence of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, who is in London nowadays taking care of his ailing wife Kalsoom Nawaz.

The three members of the Sharif family exchanged their views on the ongoing corruption cases and their legal aspects. A private channel reported that Shehbaz Sharif also sorted out differences between Maryam and Hamza during the meeting.

Shehbaz received updates from Maryam on the treatment and health of Kalsoom Nawaz and prayed for her early recovery and long life.

Later, Maryam Nawaz rejected media reports that her uncle Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting advised her to refrain from confrontation with the state institutions.

In a series of tweets, she said she had gone to say salam to her uncle’s where he treated her most lovingly with a lavish afternoon tea.

She expressed surprise “to see the spin given (to the casual meeting) by media.”

Maryam said she had a good chat with him (Shehbaz), her ‘brothers’ Hamza, Suleman and other family members.

“Those who wish to drive a wedge will IA remain unsuccessful as always,” she added.

Earlier, Maryam visited the NA-120 constituency to thank the voters for electing her mother Kalsoom Nawaz to the parliament. She told her supporters that her father Nawaz Sharif considered workers as a great asset and he would never forget them.

Maryam reached office of MPA Majid Zahoor in the constituency where she addressed PML-N workers and listened to them. She also offered fateha for party councillor from UC-56 Ali Zulqarnain who had passed away on the by-election day on Sept 17. Later, she was escorted to the PML-N office at Safanwala Chowk.

Maryam, who had left for London a day after the NA-120 by-election on September 17 to see her ailing mother, walked through streets and bazaars of the constituency during her visit to the area on Tuesday and heard people. She praised voters and said they proved Lahore was an invincible political citadel of the PML-N and they would prove this again in the next election and bury the conspirators. She said it had been proved that Nawaz was the most popular leader of the country and the political pawns hatching conspiracies against him would get nothing except frustration and defeat. These conspirators have no future in politics, she said, adding that they were massively rejected in the past and they would be routed in the next election.

She said that Kalsoom’s victory in the by-election speaks volumes about PML-N’s popularity. She said that only PML-N led by Nawaz Sharif could drive the country out of quagmire of problems. She said that nobody could remove Nawaz Sharif from people’s hearts.

In the presence of a large number of chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors of the town, Maryam promised to address people’s problems. She said that unavailability of clean water was a major problem, which would be solved on priority. She promised to stay in touch with party workers in the city.