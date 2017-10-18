SIALKOT:-The dmo visited three basic health units (BHUs) of Badiana, Maallo Mahey and Ban Bajwa, and expressed grave concern of absence of doctors and poor cleanliness. DMO Zameer Hussain also checked the attendance of the doctors and paramedical staff deputed. He took serious note of the absence of the doctors and paramedics from official duties. He has asked the CEO of District Health Authority Sialkot Dr Javaid Warraich to ensure the timely presence of the doctors and paramedics on their duties at these three BHUs.