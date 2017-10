Nearly three thousand Sikh Yatrees will arrive in Lahore from India through special trains via Wagah on the 2nd of next month, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to Radio Pakistan correspondent Shazia Mushtaq, Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) Spokesman Syed Aamir Hashmi said the Yatrees will take part in the ceremonies of birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said the main ceremony will be held in Nankana Sahib on the 4th of the next month.